Crime

N.S. teen charged with child pornography after young person filmed on bike: RCMP

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 1:50 pm
An 18-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing sexual interference and child porn charges, and police believe there may be more victims.

In a news release, Annapolis District RCMP say they responded to a report of an incident involving sexual interference at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

“RCMP officers learned that a child was out on their dirt bike when they were approached by a man and inappropriately filmed,” read the release.

“The child was able to flee and report the incident to a parent.”

Read more: N.S. man charged with child pornography offences after search at Dartmouth home

Police say they arrested Robert Curtis Joseph Henderson, 18, at a home on Hastings Road in Springfield and his phone was also seized.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear in Digby Provincial Court Monday to face charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Police say the investigation is continuing and further charges are anticipated, as police have found evidence leading them to believe other victims may exist.

