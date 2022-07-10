Woman dead after motorcyclist crashes into tree: EPS

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old woman died early Saturday morning after colliding her motorcycle into a tree, according to Edmonton police.

Police found the woman at the scene with life-threatening injuries around 2 a.m. EMS treated the woman at the crash location, in the area of Roper Road and 42 Street, then transported her to hospital where she later died.

The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigations section is investigating the crash.

Meantime, they’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

Read more: 7 people in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.

Advertisement