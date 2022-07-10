Menu

Traffic

Woman dead after motorcyclist crashes into tree: EPS

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 6:38 pm
Motorcycle colission victim memorial View image in full screen
A 28-year-old woman died after her motorcycle collided with a tree on July 9, 2022 according to Edmonton police. Global News

A 28-year-old woman died early Saturday morning after colliding her motorcycle into a tree, according to Edmonton police.

Police found the woman at the scene with life-threatening injuries around 2 a.m. EMS treated the woman at the crash location, in the area of Roper Road and 42 Street, then transported her to hospital where she later died.

The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigations section is investigating the crash.

Meantime, they’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

7 people in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.

