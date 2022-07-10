Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

At least 3 in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 3:17 pm
Yellowhead Trail colission
A stolen Ford truck caused a multiple car colission, Saturday. Courtesy: Hang and Gerry

At least three people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 26-year-old driver crashed a stolen truck on Yellowhead Trail late Saturday evening, according to Edmonton police.

Seven vehicles, including the stolen black Ford truck, were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver was “driving erratically and struck several vehicles” near 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail, according to a news release sent on Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash and, after a short foot pursuit, the person was arrested. The 26-year-old remains in custody with charges pending.

EMS responded to multiple injuries on the scene, while others were taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Major Collisions Investigation Section is conducting an investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rogers tagTelus tagBell tagrogers outage tagPayphones tagPayphone taglast payphone tagBc Payphones tagno payphones tagpayphones vancouver tagpayphones victoria tagtelus payphones tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

At least 3 in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted
Yellowhead Trail colission
A stolen Ford truck caused a multiple car colission, Saturday. Courtesy: Hang and Gerry

At least three people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 26-year-old driver crashed a stolen truck on Yellowhead Trail late Saturday evening, according to Edmonton police.

Seven vehicles, including the stolen black Ford truck, were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver was “driving erratically and struck several vehicles” near 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail, according to a news release sent on Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash and, after a short foot pursuit, the person was arrested. The 26-year-old remains in custody with charges pending.

EMS responded to multiple injuries on the scene, while others were taken to hospital.

Major Collisions Investigation Section is conducting an investigation.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

At least 3 in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted
Yellowhead Trail colission
A stolen Ford truck caused a multiple car colission, Saturday. Courtesy: Hang and Gerry

At least three people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 26-year-old driver crashed a stolen truck on Yellowhead Trail late Saturday evening, according to Edmonton police.

Seven vehicles, including the stolen black Ford truck, were involved in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver was “driving erratically and struck several vehicles” near 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail, according to a news release sent on Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash and, after a short foot pursuit, the person was arrested. The 26-year-old remains in custody with charges pending.

EMS responded to multiple injuries on the scene, while others were taken to hospital.

Major Collisions Investigation Section is conducting an investigation.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

At least 3 in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted
Yellowhead Trail colission
A stolen Ford truck caused a multiple car colission, Saturday. Courtesy: Hang and Gerry

At least three people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 26-year-old driver crashed a stolen truck on Yellowhead Trail late Saturday evening, according to Edmonton police.

Seven vehicles, including the stolen black Ford truck, were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver was “driving erratically and struck several vehicles” near 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail, according to a news release sent on Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash and, after a short foot pursuit, the person was arrested. The 26-year-old remains in custody with charges pending.

Story continues below advertisement

EMS responded to multiple injuries on the scene, while others were taken to hospital.

Major Collisions Investigation Section is conducting an investigation.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

At least 3 in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted
Yellowhead Trail colission
A stolen Ford truck caused a multiple car colission, Saturday. Courtesy: Hang and Gerry

At least three people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 26-year-old driver crashed a stolen truck on Yellowhead Trail late Saturday evening, according to Edmonton police.

Seven vehicles, including the stolen black Ford truck, were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver was “driving erratically and struck several vehicles” near 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail, according to a news release sent on Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash and, after a short foot pursuit, the person was arrested. The 26-year-old remains in custody with charges pending.

EMS responded to multiple injuries on the scene, while others were taken to hospital.

Major Collisions Investigation Section is conducting an investigation.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

At least 3 in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted
Yellowhead Trail colission
A stolen Ford truck caused a multiple car colission, Saturday. Courtesy: Hang and Gerry

At least three people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 26-year-old driver crashed a stolen truck on Yellowhead Trail late Saturday evening, according to Edmonton police.

Story continues below advertisement

Seven vehicles, including the stolen black Ford truck, were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver was “driving erratically and struck several vehicles” near 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail, according to a news release sent on Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash and, after a short foot pursuit, the person was arrested. The 26-year-old remains in custody with charges pending.

EMS responded to multiple injuries on the scene, while others were taken to hospital.

Major Collisions Investigation Section is conducting an investigation.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

At least 3 in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted
Yellowhead Trail colission
A stolen Ford truck caused a multiple car colission, Saturday. Courtesy: Hang and Gerry

At least three people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 26-year-old driver crashed a stolen truck on Yellowhead Trail late Saturday evening, according to Edmonton police.

Seven vehicles, including the stolen black Ford truck, were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver was “driving erratically and struck several vehicles” near 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail, according to a news release sent on Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash and, after a short foot pursuit, the person was arrested. The 26-year-old remains in custody with charges pending.

EMS responded to multiple injuries on the scene, while others were taken to hospital.

Major Collisions Investigation Section is conducting an investigation.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

At least 3 in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted
Yellowhead Trail colission
A stolen Ford truck caused a multiple car colission, Saturday. Courtesy: Hang and Gerry

At least three people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 26-year-old driver crashed a stolen truck on Yellowhead Trail late Saturday evening, according to Edmonton police.

Seven vehicles, including the stolen black Ford truck, were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver was “driving erratically and struck several vehicles” near 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail, according to a news release sent on Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash and, after a short foot pursuit, the person was arrested. The 26-year-old remains in custody with charges pending.

EMS responded to multiple injuries on the scene, while others were taken to hospital.

Major Collisions Investigation Section is conducting an investigation.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

At least 3 in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted
Yellowhead Trail colission
A stolen Ford truck caused a multiple car colission, Saturday. Courtesy: Hang and Gerry

At least three people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 26-year-old driver crashed a stolen truck on Yellowhead Trail late Saturday evening, according to Edmonton police.

Seven vehicles, including the stolen black Ford truck, were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver was “driving erratically and struck several vehicles” near 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail, according to a news release sent on Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash and, after a short foot pursuit, the person was arrested. The 26-year-old remains in custody with charges pending.

EMS responded to multiple injuries on the scene, while others were taken to hospital.

Major Collisions Investigation Section is conducting an investigation.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

At least 3 in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted
Yellowhead Trail colission
A stolen Ford truck caused a multiple car colission, Saturday. Courtesy: Hang and Gerry

At least three people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 26-year-old driver crashed a stolen truck on Yellowhead Trail late Saturday evening, according to Edmonton police.

Seven vehicles, including the stolen black Ford truck, were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver was “driving erratically and struck several vehicles” near 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail, according to a news release sent on Sunday morning.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash and, after a short foot pursuit, the person was arrested. The 26-year-old remains in custody with charges pending.

EMS responded to multiple injuries on the scene, while others were taken to hospital.

Major Collisions Investigation Section is conducting an investigation.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers