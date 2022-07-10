At least 3 in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

Send this page to someone via email

At least three people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 26-year-old driver crashed a stolen truck on Yellowhead Trail late Saturday evening, according to Edmonton police.

Seven vehicles, including the stolen black Ford truck, were involved in the collision.

Police say the driver was “driving erratically and struck several vehicles” near 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail, according to a news release sent on Sunday morning.

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash and, after a short foot pursuit, the person was arrested. The 26-year-old remains in custody with charges pending.

EMS responded to multiple injuries on the scene, while others were taken to hospital.

Major Collisions Investigation Section is conducting an investigation.