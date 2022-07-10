Menu

Health

Brampton urgent care centre to close early Sunday due to staffing ‘challenges’

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 2:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario pledges additional $21 million for William Osler Health System hospitals in Brampton: Ford' Ontario pledges additional $21 million for William Osler Health System hospitals in Brampton: Ford
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Sunday an additional $21 million in funding to expand capacity and improve services in Brampton's William Osler Health System facilities – Apr 3, 2022

An urgent care centre in Brampton will close early Sunday, with the local hospital network citing “human resource challenges.”

A spokesperson for William Osler Health System told Global News that the Peel Memorial urgent care centre would close at 5 p.m. Sunday rather than its usual closing time of 9 p.m.

“Like a number of hospitals, Osler is experiencing human resource challenges and we continue to explore all strategies to help our teams continue to provide exemplary care to our community,” the spokesperson said.

Read more: Ontario hospitals warn of more upcoming ER closures through the summer

The urgent care centre is not the same as an emergency department and provides “care when your illness or injury isn’t an emergency, but just can’t wait.”

Emergency departments at Osler’s two hospitals — Brampton Civic and Etobicoke General — will remain open, the hospital network said.

Peel Memorial urgent care is expected to return to normal opening hours Monday.

“As always, our top priority remains the health and safety of our patients, staff, physicians, volunteers and our community,” the spokesperson said. “We ask for our community’s understanding during this difficult time.”

