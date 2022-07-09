Menu

Canada

Tornado watches issued for parts of Manitoba

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 4:24 pm
File photo of threatening weather in Manitoba. View image in full screen
File photo of threatening weather in Manitoba. Photo Credit: Elaine Siddall

Environment Canada has issued tornado watches for parts of Manitoba.

Severe storms are expected to hit parts of west-central Manitoba through the afternoon.

“An unstable airmass is in place ahead of a frontal system, providing an environment favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes. Large hail, up to golf-ball in size and strong wind gusts are also possible with these storms,” ECCC said in a bulletin.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” officials added.

Read more: Sudden storm, baseball-sized hail creates chaos in southwestern Manitoba

Areas under the tornado watches include:

  • Arborg – Hecla – Fisher River – Gypsumville – Ashern
  • Dauphin – Russell – Roblin – Winnipegosis
  • Grand Rapids – Waterhen
  • Minnedosa – Riding Mountain National Park
  • Ste. Rose – McCreary – Alonsa – Gladstone
  • Swan River – Duck Mountain – Porcupine Provincial Forest

Severe thunderstorm watches are also in place for parts of the province.

Officials say you should immediately take care should severe weather take place.

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can,” officials suggest.

Thunderstorms are also expected across much of southern Manitoba Saturday and into Sunday.

