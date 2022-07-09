Tornado watches issued for parts of Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued tornado watches for parts of Manitoba.
Severe storms are expected to hit parts of west-central Manitoba through the afternoon.
“An unstable airmass is in place ahead of a frontal system, providing an environment favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes. Large hail, up to golf-ball in size and strong wind gusts are also possible with these storms,” ECCC said in a bulletin.
“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” officials added.
Areas under the tornado watches include:
- Arborg – Hecla – Fisher River – Gypsumville – Ashern
- Dauphin – Russell – Roblin – Winnipegosis
- Grand Rapids – Waterhen
- Minnedosa – Riding Mountain National Park
- Ste. Rose – McCreary – Alonsa – Gladstone
- Swan River – Duck Mountain – Porcupine Provincial Forest
Severe thunderstorm watches are also in place for parts of the province.
Officials say you should immediately take care should severe weather take place.
“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can,” officials suggest.
Thunderstorms are also expected across much of southern Manitoba Saturday and into Sunday.
