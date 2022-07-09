Tornado watches issued for parts of Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued tornado watches for parts of Manitoba.

Severe storms are expected to hit parts of west-central Manitoba through the afternoon.

“An unstable airmass is in place ahead of a frontal system, providing an environment favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes. Large hail, up to golf-ball in size and strong wind gusts are also possible with these storms,” ECCC said in a bulletin.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” officials added.

Areas under the tornado watches include:

Arborg – Hecla – Fisher River – Gypsumville – Ashern

Dauphin – Russell – Roblin – Winnipegosis

Grand Rapids – Waterhen

Minnedosa – Riding Mountain National Park

Ste. Rose – McCreary – Alonsa – Gladstone

Swan River – Duck Mountain – Porcupine Provincial Forest

Severe thunderstorm watches are also in place for parts of the province.

Officials say you should immediately take care should severe weather take place.

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can,” officials suggest.

Thunderstorms are also expected across much of southern Manitoba Saturday and into Sunday.