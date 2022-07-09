Menu

Fire

Crews battle fire at residential building near Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 12:40 pm
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a three-storey residential building in Edmonton's Old Strathcona neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a three-storey residential building in Edmonton's Old Strathcona neighbourhood on Saturday morning. Global 1 News helicopter

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a three-storey residential building near Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that someone called 911 at 3:42 a.m. about a fire in the area of 83 Avenue and 108 Street. They said crews arrived at the scene six minutes later.

At around 8 a.m., the Global 1 news helicopter captured footage of firefighters using ladders to spray the roof with water.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a three-storey residential building in the area of 83 Avenue and 108 Street in Edmonton on Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a three-storey residential building in the area of 83 Avenue and 108 Street in Edmonton on Saturday morning. Global 1 News helicopter

EFRS said nobody was injured but did not provide further details about whether anyone would be displaced.

READ MORE: 5-year-old boy rescued from north Edmonton house fire

The fire department said investigators remained at the scene late Saturday morning but had yet to provide details about the cause or the extent of the damage.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a three-storey residential building in the area of 83 Avenue and 108 Street in Edmonton on Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a three-storey residential building in the area of 83 Avenue and 108 Street in Edmonton on Saturday morning. Nicole Stillger/Global News
