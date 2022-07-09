Crews battle fire at residential building near Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a three-storey residential building near Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that someone called 911 at 3:42 a.m. about a fire in the area of 83 Avenue and 108 Street. They said crews arrived at the scene six minutes later.

At around 8 a.m., the Global 1 news helicopter captured footage of firefighters using ladders to spray the roof with water.

EFRS said nobody was injured but did not provide further details about whether anyone would be displaced.

The fire department said investigators remained at the scene late Saturday morning but had yet to provide details about the cause or the extent of the damage.

