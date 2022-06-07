Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

5-year-old boy rescued from north Edmonton house fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 1:53 pm
House fire at 66 Street and 132 Avenue View image in full screen
House fire at 66 Street and 132 Avenue on Monday, June 6, 2022. Global News

A five-year-old boy was taken to hospital Monday as a precaution, after being rescued from a house fire in north Edmonton.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, a mother and three children were able to escape but a five-year-old child was trapped in the house. He was rescued by firefighters.

The boy was “OK and in good shape,” but taken to hospital for precautionary measures, an EFRS spokesperson told Global News.

Read more: Are you prepared for a house fire? Tips to plan your escape

The fire was at 66 Street and 132 Avenue. The call came in at 4:35 p.m., crews arrived three minutes later and the fire was declared under control at 4:55 p.m.

Trending Stories
House fire at 66 Street and 132 Avenue View image in full screen
House fire at 66 Street and 132 Avenue in Edmonton on Monday, June 6, 2022. Global News

More to come… 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Fire Rescue tagEdmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagEdmonton House Fire tagEdmonton firefighters tagnorth Edmonton tagFire Rescue tagEdmonton Firefighter tagchild rescued tagmother escaped tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers