5-year-old boy rescued from north Edmonton house fire

A five-year-old boy was taken to hospital Monday as a precaution, after being rescued from a house fire in north Edmonton.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, a mother and three children were able to escape but a five-year-old child was trapped in the house. He was rescued by firefighters.

The boy was “OK and in good shape,” but taken to hospital for precautionary measures, an EFRS spokesperson told Global News.

The fire was at 66 Street and 132 Avenue. The call came in at 4:35 p.m., crews arrived three minutes later and the fire was declared under control at 4:55 p.m.

View image in full screen House fire at 66 Street and 132 Avenue in Edmonton on Monday, June 6, 2022. Global News

More to come…

