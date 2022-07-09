Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigating ‘serious collision’ in Nova Scotia

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 1:34 pm
RCMP say two women and a man in their 20s are suffering serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Glenmont, N.S.

Police say the incident occurred on Gospel Road in the town at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

A Honda Civic was travelling south on Baxters Harbour Road while a Nissan Rogue was travelling east on Gospel Road. The two crashed at an intersection.

A 20-year-old woman who was driving the Honda Civic suffered “critical injuries” and was taken to hospital, according to police. A 24-year-old male passenger in the same car suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital, a release read.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue was a 24-year-old woman who also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“A collision reconstructionist attended and the investigation is ongoing,” said RCMP in the release.

Gospel Road has reopened to traffic.

