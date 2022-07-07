Menu

Comments

Crime

Halifax man charged with stabbing of 18-year-old

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning July 7, 2022' Global News Morning July 7, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a man in relation to a stabbing in downtown Halifax Wednesday.

In a recent release, police said a person was reported injured at around 2:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of Cunard Street.

“Officers located an 18-year-old man who had been stabbed by another man who was known to him,” read the release.

“The suspect fled the area on foot prior to police arrival.”

Read more: Man seriously injured in Cunard Street shooting: Halifax police

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

That day around 5 p.m., 29-year-old Daniel Angus Ryan was arrested without incident, police said.

Ryan was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face the charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

