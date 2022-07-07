Halifax man charged with stabbing of 18-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a man in relation to a stabbing in downtown Halifax Wednesday.

In a recent release, police said a person was reported injured at around 2:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of Cunard Street.

“Officers located an 18-year-old man who had been stabbed by another man who was known to him,” read the release.

“The suspect fled the area on foot prior to police arrival.”

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

That day around 5 p.m., 29-year-old Daniel Angus Ryan was arrested without incident, police said.

Ryan was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face the charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.