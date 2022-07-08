Good Lemonade Day raises $17K for JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A unique fundraiser across multiple communities brought in $17,000 for JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna, B.C.

Located just steps from Kelowna General Hospital, the house provides accommodation for out-of-town families with loved ones receiving care.

And last month, Good Lemonade Day on June 18 brought in $17,200. There were more than 70 lemonade stands in 15 B.C. communities.

In a press release on Friday, organizers said, “the focus of the day was all about having fun, while making a difference in the lives of others and raising money for charity. This year, the committee selected JoeAnna’s House as the charity of choice to receive the proceeds.”

Organizers said each lemonade stand was given a starter pack of supplies including two t-shirts, lemonade mix, signage and balloons. The majority of stands were located in the Kelowna area, though there were also family-run stands in Smithers, Cranbrook, Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Vernon.

One Salmon Arm family that hosted a lemonade stand called it a lot of fun.

“Family is everything to us, so supporting a cause centred on keeping families together during some of their most difficult times was an easy decision,” said Brandi Ripel.

“Being able to spread the word about JoeAnna’s House while selling lemonade was such a fun and easy way to get the kids involved and excited about helping others. We are already looking forward to next year.”

For more information about Good Lemonade Day, visit this website.

