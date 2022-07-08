July marks the fourth annual walk for missing North Battleford, Sask. woman

Family and friends of a missing North Battleford, Sask., woman are starting their fourth walk to raise awareness, taking the first steps at the Saskatoon Police Station and walking to North Battleford.

July 10th marks four years since Ashley Morin was last seen.

“We give each other love and strength, and the power to walk together as family and friends,” said Mike Bird, Morin’s cousin, “and Ashley did that.”

A letter from Lyndon Bird, Ashley’s father, read, “It’s been four years now, since my youngest little girl went missing. It feels like yesterday because the pain does not go away. Time does not heal all the pain, or erase the memories I have of my baby.

“Four years ago my child went missing and it seems like we are having to wait for the proof to fall into the laps of the investigators. We all have our suspicions for who are responsible and who are involved.”

“Put yourselves in their shoes, how it hurts. It’s very sad to see them like that,” said Chief Larry Ahenakew of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

This is their fourth walk for Ashley and they’ve received assistance from the Saskatoon Police Department each year.

“Having awareness walks like this, we erase the potential for indifference. We keep names like Ashley Morin on our lips and at the front of our minds, and that’s so very important for us to have a safe community,” said Chief Troy Cooper with the Saskatoon Police Department.

The family is hoping someone has information regarding Ashley’s disappearance

“The hurt doesn’t leave, it doesn’t go away. So I beg you, I plead with you, and I ask you again, if somebody knows something please come forward,” said Dorothea Swiftwolfe with Saskatoon Police Victim Services.