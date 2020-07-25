Search for Ashley Morin resumes in North Battleford

Send this page to someone via email

The search for Ashley Morin, who disappeared two years ago, has resumed in North Battleford.

The RCMP and Prince Albert Grand Council Search and Rescue team, along with several other agencies, have joined Morin’s family and friends to search along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River for three days.

“We just need to bring her home. We need to be able to start healing,” Krista Fox, a spokesperson for the Morin family, said over the phone.

“We can’t heal right now under these circumstances.” Tweet This

Morin said the family regularly receives tips about Morin that point to the riverbank, near Finlayson Island in North Battleford.

She said the search is happening now because the schedules for the different agencies finally aligned.

The search is being organized by the Grand Council, the Saskatchewan First Nations Emergency Management, and includes around 30 people.

She said the family deeply appreciates the help from everyone involved.

Family and friends of Ashley Morin have been joined by various police agencies and search organizations to look for the missing woman. Supplied by Tina Pelletier

“It’s almost like we carried this weight alone for so long. Just the heaviness of it… it just feels good to have somebody help carry this weight with us.”

One official helping to bear the burden is Prince Albert deputy police Chief Jason Stonechild.

“I’m just happy to be invited to the event and to participate because it will raise awareness,” he said, speaking over the phone on his way to join the search.

He added it was important for police to participate because one of the Calls to Action from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls inquiry was for law enforcement to build understanding and respect with Indigenous people.

Morin, then 31-years-old, went missing in North Battleford on July 10, 2018.

RCMP have stated they believe Morin was the victim of a homicide.

Fox said the family and friends of Morin are exhausted from constantly worrying and wondering what happened to her.

She said they’ll keep looking until they know what happened.

“Emotionally, we are spent. We are done… but we have no choice but to keep coming and keep looking. We’ll do what we can to bring her home.”