Man hospitalized after reported shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.

A man has been hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday night.

The incident took place outside a home near Lost Lake Road and Laguna Way in the northern part of the city.

The injured man — in his early 30s, according to a news release — was treated at the scene by paramedics and brought to hospital, Nanaimo RCMP confirmed in a Friday email.

View image in full screen Nanaimo RCMP have spoken to several witnesses to a shooting in the north part of the Vancouver Island city on Thurs. June 7, 2022. Allen Felker/Global News

Mounties said they had spoken to several witnesses who saw the suspect flee in a vehicle.

“There were no other reported injuries and from information gathered to date, this appears to have been an isolated incident,” Const. Gary O’Brien said in the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote the file number 2022-23386.

