Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man hospitalized after reported shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 3:23 pm
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C. are investigating a reported shooting near Lost Lake Road and Laguna Way on Thurs. June 7, 2022. One person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C. are investigating a reported shooting near Lost Lake Road and Laguna Way on Thurs. June 7, 2022. One person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Allen Felker/Global News

A man has been hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday night.

The incident took place outside a home near Lost Lake Road and Laguna Way in the northern part of the city.

The injured man — in his early 30s, according to a news release — was treated at the scene by paramedics and brought to hospital,  Nanaimo RCMP confirmed in a Friday email.

Nanaimo RCMP have spoken to several witnesses to a shooting in the north part of the Vancouver Island city on Thurs. June 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP have spoken to several witnesses to a shooting in the north part of the Vancouver Island city on Thurs. June 7, 2022. Allen Felker/Global News

Read more: Early morning Surrey shooting sends one woman to hospital

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties said they had spoken to several witnesses who saw the suspect flee in a vehicle.

Trending Stories

“There were no other reported injuries and from information gathered to date, this appears to have been an isolated incident,” Const. Gary O’Brien said in the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote the file number 2022-23386.

Click to play video: 'Can the Surrey policing transition be stopped?' Can the Surrey policing transition be stopped?
Can the Surrey policing transition be stopped?

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver Island tagNanaimo tagBC RCMP tagNanaimo RCMP tagNanaimo crime tagNanaimo Shooting tagMan hospitalized Nanaimo shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers