After declaring 7th wave, Quebec records 17 more COVID-19 deaths

Quebec is reporting 17 more COVID-19 deaths and a 15-patient rise in hospitalizations today, one day after health officials formally declared the province was into a seventh wave of COVID-19.

The Health Department says there are 1,549 people hospitalized with the disease after 186 patients were admitted and 171 were discharged.

There are 41 people listed in intensive care, a decline of two patients.

Authorities report 1,597 new cases through limited PCR testing, and more than 7,300 health network staff are off the job because of the virus.

Quebec has had 15,663 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the most of any province.

On Thursday, Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau confirmed the province had entered another wave of COVID-19, but officials stopped short of imposing new measures and instead urged people to get a vaccine booster.