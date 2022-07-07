SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Health minister to discuss COVID-19 situation as Quebec sees rise in cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2022 8:42 am
People wear face masks as they attend an outdoor event in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People wear face masks as they attend an outdoor event in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dubé says he’ll be holding a briefing today to reinforce public health advice.

The province’s Health Department reported 13 new deaths linked to COVID-19 and a 56-patient increase in hospitalizations Wednesday.

There were 1,497 people hospitalized with the disease, including 40 in intensive care, and more than 7,000 health care workers off the job in connection with COVID-19.

Read more: 17M Canadians got Omicron in 5 months, new federal report says

Dubé, who will be joined by public health director Dr. Luc Boileau, said Wednesday he wants to go over advice on things like masking on public transit and in closed spaces, especially ahead of the province’s construction holiday which begins in a little over two weeks.

Quebec has removed almost all its public health measures and has made masking a personal choice, except for in hospitals, long-term care homes and other health-care facilities.

The province has reported 15,630 deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the most in the country.

Click to play video: 'Quebec Public Health Director advises boosters and public masking for at-risk Quebecers as new variants push up COVID infections' Quebec Public Health Director advises boosters and public masking for at-risk Quebecers as new variants push up COVID infections
Quebec Public Health Director advises boosters and public masking for at-risk Quebecers as new variants push up COVID infections – Jun 29, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
