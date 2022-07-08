Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

911 services, Interac, eTransfer and more affected in B.C. due to Rogers outage

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Rogers customers facing countrywide service outage' Rogers customers facing countrywide service outage
Rogers users across Canada are facing an outage Friday morning, with both cellular and internet services impacted.

An outage on the Rogers wireless network Friday has affected a number of services in B.C. leaving businesses and organizations scrambling to find a workaround.

Rogers users across Canada faced an outage Friday morning, with both cellular and internet services impacted.

Of critical importance, in B.C., E-Comm, the 911 provider said Rogers customers were having an issue calling them.

The company said those who have an emergency should try calling 911 first. If the call fails, they should try again from a landline or cellphone with another provider.

Story continues below advertisement

Interac Debit and Interac eTransfer is also affected by the Rogers network outage. The company said in a tweet that Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkouts.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rogers users report mass outage impacting phones, internet, Interac

ICBC is also reporting customer services may be impacted.

Trending Stories

In addition, those looking for roadside assistance with BCAA may find services delayed.

The company said in a tweet it was aware of the issue and was working to provide help.

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink has also reminded riders Friday that Compass machines will not be accepting debit as payment due to the Rogers outage.

Commuters can still pay by credit or debit or reload their Compass cards at home.

BC Ferries said it has received some reports of issues at terminals with customers trying to process payments.

The company said, for the most part, cards were still working but “ongoing issues” were still being reported.

In addition, charitable organizations have reported an issue with people being able to call them.

The MS Society of Canada, BC and Yukon said the outage was affecting its toll-free numbers but there were other ways to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
rogers outage tag911 services tagRogers cell down BC tagRogers down BC tagRogers outage 2022 tagRogers outage BC tagRogers outage Canada tagRogers outage Friday tagRogers outage July 8 tagRogers outage July 8 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers