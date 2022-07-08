911 services, Interac, eTransfer and more affected in B.C. due to Rogers outage

Send this page to someone via email

An outage on the Rogers wireless network Friday has affected a number of services in B.C. leaving businesses and organizations scrambling to find a workaround.

Rogers users across Canada faced an outage Friday morning, with both cellular and internet services impacted.

Of critical importance, in B.C., E-Comm, the 911 provider said Rogers customers were having an issue calling them.

The company said those who have an emergency should try calling 911 first. If the call fails, they should try again from a landline or cellphone with another provider.

Update: Some @Rogers customers may experience issues connecting with 9-1-1 because of a network outage. If you have an emergency, try calling 9-1-1 first. If your call fails, try again from a landline or cellphone with another provider. #911BC pic.twitter.com/1KHrbmUpcV — E-Comm 9-1-1 (@EComm911_info) July 8, 2022

Interac Debit and Interac eTransfer is also affected by the Rogers network outage. The company said in a tweet that Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkouts.

There is a nationwide Rogers outage that encompasses all their business and consumer network services. This is impacting INTERAC Debit and INTERAC eTransfer. INTERAC Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkout. — INTERAC (@INTERAC) July 8, 2022

INTERAC e-Transfer services are unavailable at most financial institutions, impacting the ability to send and receive payments. We are waiting for updates from Rogers on their resolution. — INTERAC (@INTERAC) July 8, 2022

ICBC is also reporting customer services may be impacted.

Due to the nationwide Rogers outage, ICBC customer services may be impacted in limited circumstances. We apologize for any inconvenience and we will provide updates as we learn more. — ICBC (@icbc) July 8, 2022

In addition, those looking for roadside assistance with BCAA may find services delayed.

The company said in a tweet it was aware of the issue and was working to provide help.

SERVICE NOTICE: We are currently experiencing some system outages which may result in service delays for Roadside Assistance. We are working hard to provide help as quickly as possible and appreciate your patience. — BCAA (@BCAA) July 8, 2022

TransLink has also reminded riders Friday that Compass machines will not be accepting debit as payment due to the Rogers outage.

Commuters can still pay by credit or debit or reload their Compass cards at home.

Due to the Rogers outage, Compass vending machines at stations are not accepting Debit. Fare gates are working normally. We apologize for this inconvenience and will be providing updates as they become available. ^CK — TransLink BC (@TransLink) July 8, 2022

BC Ferries said it has received some reports of issues at terminals with customers trying to process payments.

The company said, for the most part, cards were still working but “ongoing issues” were still being reported.

In addition, charitable organizations have reported an issue with people being able to call them.

The MS Society of Canada, BC and Yukon said the outage was affecting its toll-free numbers but there were other ways to contact them.

Due to the Rogers network outage, our toll-free numbers are currently unavailable.

You can reach us at 416-922-6065 or email us: info@mssociety.ca For the MS Knowledge Network

Call us: 437-222-1115

Email us: msnavigators@mssociety.ca

Live chat: at https://t.co/UkJODzypte — MS Society of Canada BC & Yukon (@mssocietybcy) July 8, 2022