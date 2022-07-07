Cooler weather leads to slow start for B.C.’s wildfire season

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a slow start to summer in many parts of B.C., but the BC Wildfire Service says warmer temperatures are on the way, which means forest fire season is looming.

Lead forecaster with BCWS Matt MacDonald gave an outlook on what to expect in terms of forest fires on Thursday, with B.C.’s minister of forests Katrine Conroy also present.

MacDonald said that while below-seasonal temperatures in June helped cool off the threat of another raging wildfire season, we can expect warm weather in the coming days and its likely here to stay.

“To get significant amounts of rain into those areas really helped recharge those deeper fuels,” said MacDonald. “That being said, again, it only takes three to five days of warm, dry weather to see our surface fuels and middle-layer fuels dry up.

“With the forecasts that I presented today, there is a good chance of getting into that warm weather, so inevitably we’ll likely see an increase in fire activity.”

MacDonald said we’ll likely see a drier than usual second half of July, and that trend is being forecasted into early August as well.

“We’ll have to see how that situation plays out. But we’re rather confident that we will be getting into warmer conditions here as we get into the heart of summer,” explained MacDonald.

So far, there have been 217 wildfires in B.C. since April 1st, while the five-year average indicates we’d typically see just over 430 wildfires during that same time period. The decline in fires has allowed B.C. to lend a helping hand.

“We’ve been really pleased to be able to support our partners to the north in the Yukon Territory and Alaska, where it is so much drier this year,” said Conroy.

“There are actually currently 113 personnel from the BC Wildfire Service that are supporting the folks up in the Yukon.”

In an effort to protect British Columbians, the province announced last Friday it would be investing $359 million in the 2022 budget, the largest investment in the history of the B.C. Wildfire Service.

“This includes $145 million that’ll help us transform the organization to a year-round service and shift from its current reactive model, focused on fighting fires after they start, to a more proactive model,” Conroy explained.

The minister of forests also revealed Thursday that the government would be making it easier for communities to be protected from wildfires through the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C., a group that helps lower the risk of wildfires. $25 million is now available for municipalities interested in the initiative.

“Communities deserve all of our support, especially as the threat of wildfires appears to be increasing with the ongoing effects of climate change,” said Conroy.

If you’re looking to stay up to date on the wildfire situation in B.C. this summer, download the BC Wildfire Service’s wildfire app.

