Watchdog probing alleged chat group with racist messages among Nelson police

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has confirmed an investigation is underway into the alleged actions of numerous present and former members of the Nelson Police Department.
“As a result of a request from the Chief Constable of the Nelson Police Department, a disciplinary conduct investigation was ordered on February 3, 2022, and is underway with respect to eight present and former Nelson police officers into potential misconduct under the Police Act,” the OPCC said in a statement to Global News.
Global News previously reported the investigation involved racism-related allegations.
That fact has now been confirmed by the OPCC, which stated the probe is “…related to participation in a WhatsApp chat group and the sharing of inappropriate content and messages including alleged racist comments.”
Nelson Chief Const. Donovan Fisher responded to an inquiry saying that he would very much like to comment, but “I am unfortunately held under confidentiality requirements of an ongoing investigation.”
He did, however, confirm that the department has 20 officers, including himself.
The investigation is being conducted by the Vancouver Police Department under the civilian oversight of the OPCC.
