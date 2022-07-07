Watchdog probing alleged chat group with racist messages among Nelson police

Send this page to someone via email

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has confirmed an investigation is underway into the alleged actions of numerous present and former members of the Nelson Police Department.

“As a result of a request from the Chief Constable of the Nelson Police Department, a disciplinary conduct investigation was ordered on February 3, 2022, and is underway with respect to eight present and former Nelson police officers into potential misconduct under the Police Act,” the OPCC said in a statement to Global News.

Update. Office of Police Complaint Commissioner confirms investigation underway into 8 current and former Nelson police officers. Related to participation in chat group and sharing inappropriate content including alleged racist comments. More tonight @GlobalBC — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) July 7, 2022

Global News previously reported the investigation involved racism-related allegations.

That fact has now been confirmed by the OPCC, which stated the probe is “…related to participation in a WhatsApp chat group and the sharing of inappropriate content and messages including alleged racist comments.”

Nelson Chief Const. Donovan Fisher responded to an inquiry saying that he would very much like to comment, but “I am unfortunately held under confidentiality requirements of an ongoing investigation.”

He did, however, confirm that the department has 20 officers, including himself.

The investigation is being conducted by the Vancouver Police Department under the civilian oversight of the OPCC.