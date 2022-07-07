Burlington Canal Lift Bridge to undergo $21 million repair

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has awarded a $21 million contract to restore the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge.

The plans, announced by elected officials on Thursday morning, call for replacement of the bridge deck, restoration of the approach spans and widening sections of the sidewalk to allow more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Filomena Tassi, also MP for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, noted that the lift bridge is critical to international shipping, averages 25,000 vehicles per day and 3,000 pedestrians and cyclists during peak season.

“Put simply, this bridge provides and integral service to our community”, said Tassi, “and so ensuring it’s efficient and safe operation is a priority for our government.”

“These repairs are needed, as the current bridge deck is past its service life and must be replaced”, added Tassi.

Construction is expected to begin in the winter of 2023, and be completed by the fall of 2024.