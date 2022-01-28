Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Ownership transfer clears way for restoration of Beach Canal Lighthouse

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted January 28, 2022 2:49 pm
The Beach Canal Lighthouse will be moved about 60 metres, restored and opened to the public, now that ownership has been transferred to the Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority. View image in full screen
The Beach Canal Lighthouse will be moved about 60 metres, restored and opened to the public, now that ownership has been transferred to the Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority. Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority

It’s a major victory for Hamilton heritage, and two decades of effort on the part of the volunteer-run Beach Canal Lighthouse Group.

The federal government confirmed Friday that it has transferred ownership of the defunct lighthouse and nearby keeper’s cottage from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), to the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA).

HOPA will now focus on restoring the heritage structures and opening them for public use.

Story continues below advertisement

Ian Hamilton, the port authority’s president and CEO, notes that the 17-metre limestone tower and iron lantern were built in 1858 and operated until 1961.

“It’s important we celebrate and understand our maritime history, and think this is a wonderful way to start that with the interpretive centre and the various different learning opportunities that will come around with it,” said Hamilton.

Trending Stories

Read more: Port authority wants residents to help shape the future of Fisherman’s Pier

The next step in the process, planned for later this year, is to move the lighthouse about 60 metres, where it will anchor Fisherman’s Pier, HOPA’s envisioned public green space under the skyway bridge.

“Now, we get to move forward, to taking this really important heritage site and turning it into a public venue for people to enjoy, ” said Ian Kerr-Wilson, representing the Beach Canal Lighthouse Group at Friday’s announcement, “I’m really looking forward to what happens next.”

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to transferring ownership, DFO is providing funding of $275,000 towards the relocation of the lighthouse.

The port authority and the city, through the Hamilton Future Fund, have also committed financial support to the project, including restoration of the structures.

In addition to the lighthouse restoration, HOPA’s plan for Fisherman’s Pier involves extending the greenspace from the canal to the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Eastport Drive, landscaping, paths and recreational amenities.

Click to play video: 'Five Mile Lighhouse rebuild now complete' Five Mile Lighhouse rebuild now complete
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burlington taglighthouse tagHamilton Harbour taghamilton-oshawa port authority tagHopa tagBeach Canal Lighthouse tagHamilton beach canal tagHamilton Fisherman's Pier taglighthouse keepers cottage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers