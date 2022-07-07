Menu

Canada

Montreal drag queen to meet with elected officials after library storytime cancelled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2022 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Guest speaker sparks controversy at Dorval Library' Guest speaker sparks controversy at Dorval Library
A planned event with a Montreal drag queen in the West Island is sparking a lot of controversy. Miss Barbada is scheduled to speak to a kindergarten children at the Dorval library this weekend. Her appearance is being welcomed by many but detractors are also letting their voice be heard – to the point where police had to be called in to meet with the mayor on Thursday. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports – Jun 9, 2022

A well-known Montreal performer whose drag queen storytime event at a local library was cancelled says he’s been invited to meet with elected officials.

Sébastien Potvin, who performs as Barbada de Barbades, learned Monday of the cancellation of the event scheduled for Nov. 5 at a library in Montreal’s St-Laurent borough.

Read more: Anti-hate experts concerned about rise in online threats toward LGBTQ2S+ events in Canada

Potvin says that he received an invitation Thursday to meet with the borough’s elected officials in early August.

He says he’s confident the borough council will allow the event to go ahead once they realize that it is age-appropriate and has a positive message.

Read more: Drag queen storytime event at Montreal library ‘about respect,’ not controversy

Potvin says he’s been performing as Barbada for children in libraries for around five years, sharing a message that it’s OK to be different.

The prominent drag queen appears on the reality competition TV show Call Me Mother and hosts the children’s show Barbada on Radio-Canada’s streaming service ICI Tou.tv.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
LGBTQ2S tagdrag queen tagSaint Laurent Borough tagdrag queen storytime tagBarbada tagBarbada de Barbades tagdrag queen storytime cancelled tagMontreal drag queen tagMontreal elected officials tagMontreal public library tag

