Montreal drag queen to meet with elected officials after library storytime cancelled

A well-known Montreal performer whose drag queen storytime event at a local library was cancelled says he’s been invited to meet with elected officials.

Sébastien Potvin, who performs as Barbada de Barbades, learned Monday of the cancellation of the event scheduled for Nov. 5 at a library in Montreal’s St-Laurent borough.

Potvin says that he received an invitation Thursday to meet with the borough’s elected officials in early August.

He says he’s confident the borough council will allow the event to go ahead once they realize that it is age-appropriate and has a positive message.

Potvin says he’s been performing as Barbada for children in libraries for around five years, sharing a message that it’s OK to be different.

The prominent drag queen appears on the reality competition TV show Call Me Mother and hosts the children’s show Barbada on Radio-Canada’s streaming service ICI Tou.tv.