Crime

Man, 36, charged in connection with Brampton shooting: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 12:18 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police say a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on May 6 at around 1:35 a.m., a 33-year-old woman was shot in the Airport Road and Brock Drive area.

Officers said she was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

According to police, on Thursday, 36-year-old Jasjit Dhaliwal of no fixed address.

Officers said he has been charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm.

Police said Dhaliwal was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

