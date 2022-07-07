Man, 36, charged in connection with Brampton shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on May 6 at around 1:35 a.m., a 33-year-old woman was shot in the Airport Road and Brock Drive area.

Officers said she was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

According to police, on Thursday, 36-year-old Jasjit Dhaliwal of no fixed address.

Officers said he has been charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm.

Police said Dhaliwal was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

