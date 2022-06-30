Menu

Crime

Man, 40, charged with murder in connection with fatal Brampton shooting: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 1:06 pm
Sheldon McFarlane, a 40-year-old man from Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Sheldon McFarlane, a 40-year-old man from Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on June 5 at around 4:16 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the area of Advance Boulevard and Alfred Kuehne Boulevard.

Police said officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, 38-year-old Alberto Suman-Ossa from Maple was taken to a trauma centre, where he died.

Police said on Wednesday, 40-year-old Sheldon McFarlane from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court in Brampton.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

