2 dead after shooting near event at Brampton convention centre: police

Two people are dead following a shooting outside an event in the Region of Peel.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said two victims had been shot at Gateway Boulevard in Brampton.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital, where he died as well.

An event was underway at a nearby convention centre when the double homicide took place and police said there were many people were in the area at the time.

The Peel police homicide unit, which is leading the investigation, has not released suspect information or a description of any wanted vehicles.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE -2 victims shot at an event Gateway Blvd, Brampton

-both deceased

-strong police presence, avoid the area

-no suspect or vehicle descriptions

-Homicide investigators onscene

-updates to follow

C/R 2:01 AM

PR220205146 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 19, 2022