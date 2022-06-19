Menu

Comments

Crime

2 dead after shooting near event at Brampton convention centre: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 9:35 am
Click to play video: '2 killed in separate shootings across the GTA' 2 killed in separate shootings across the GTA
RELATED: Two men were killed in separate fatal shootings in Toronto and Brampton on Sunday morning. Ahmar Khan reports – Jun 5, 2022

Two people are dead following a shooting outside an event in the Region of Peel.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said two victims had been shot at Gateway Boulevard in Brampton.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital, where he died as well.

Read more: Man shot dead in Mississauga early Saturday morning: police

An event was underway at a nearby convention centre when the double homicide took place and police said there were many people were in the area at the time.

The Peel police homicide unit, which is leading the investigation, has not released suspect information or a description of any wanted vehicles.

