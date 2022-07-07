Toronto woman wanted for assault, robbery after man hit with expandable baton

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 33-year-old woman is wanted for assault and robbery after allegedly striking a man with an expandable baton and then stealing from him.

Police said the incident occurred on May 27 in the Donlands and Danforth avenues area when it was reported that a 37-year-old man was assaulted.

Investigators allege the woman assaulted the man with an expandable baton and then proceeded to steal his property.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Tiffany Busch, a Toronto resident, is wanted on two charges: robbery with an offensive weapon and aggravated assault.

She is described as five-foot-nine with a medium build. Investigators have released her image.

