Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto woman wanted for assault, robbery after man hit with expandable baton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 11:11 am
Tiffany Busch, 33. View image in full screen
Tiffany Busch, 33. Provided / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a 33-year-old woman is wanted for assault and robbery after allegedly striking a man with an expandable baton and then stealing from him.

Police said the incident occurred on May 27 in the Donlands and Danforth avenues area when it was reported that a 37-year-old man was assaulted.

Investigators allege the woman assaulted the man with an expandable baton and then proceeded to steal his property.

Trending Stories

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: Police offering two $50,000 rewards for info leading to arrests in separate Toronto murders

Tiffany Busch, a Toronto resident, is wanted on two charges: robbery with an offensive weapon and aggravated assault.

She is described as five-foot-nine with a medium build. Investigators have released her image.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagAssault tagRobbery tagToronto crime tagAggravated Assault tagToronto assault tagDanforth Avenue tagBaton tagDonlands Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers