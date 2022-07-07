Menu

Crime

Police find shell casings in southwest Calgary after responding to shots fired call

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 12:16 am
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police are investigating after multiple people reported that people in two different vehicles were firing guns at one another in southwest Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, police told Global News that officers found shell casings at the scene. However, they said they had not received any reports of injuries in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: Man dead after Falconridge shooting Monday morning

Police said the incident was reported to them at 3:52 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to the 1600-block of 25 Avenue S.W.

Police did not say if they had any suspects or if any arrests had been made. They added that officers were working too determine if any properties were damaged.

