A 31-year-old man in Regina was transported to the hospital this morning after sustaining serious injuries.

Police responded around 4:47 a.m. to the 900 block of Cameron Street to a report of a injured man.

EMS was called to transport the man.

Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a serious assault. Anyone with more information is asked to call the detachment.

