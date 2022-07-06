Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police investigating weekend collision between truck, cyclist

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 2:11 pm
Regina Police Service vehicle
Regina Police Service are investigating a collision between a cyclist and a truck that took place Sunday evening. Adrian Raaber / Global News

Regina police said they’re investigating a collision that occurred on Sunday that resulted in injuries.

Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the area of Garnet Street and Dewdney Avenue for a collision that involved an F-150 truck and a cyclist.

A 28-year-old man was laying in the roadway when police, fire and EMS arrived, and was taken to the hospital.

Read more: Regina man faces 10 charges after traffic stop

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old woman, was interviewed by officers.

Trending Stories

Police said the truck was travelling west on Dewdney Avenue, and the cyclist was travelling south on Garnet Street when they collided.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment.

Click to play video: 'Multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 sends ATV operator to hospital' Multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 sends ATV operator to hospital
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCollision tagRegina News tagInvestigation tagRegina Police Service tagHospital tagEMS tagCyclist tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers