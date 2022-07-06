Regina police investigating weekend collision between truck, cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police said they’re investigating a collision that occurred on Sunday that resulted in injuries.

Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the area of Garnet Street and Dewdney Avenue for a collision that involved an F-150 truck and a cyclist.

A 28-year-old man was laying in the roadway when police, fire and EMS arrived, and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old woman, was interviewed by officers.

Police said the truck was travelling west on Dewdney Avenue, and the cyclist was travelling south on Garnet Street when they collided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment.