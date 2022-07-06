Toronto Raptors sign Otto Porter Jr. to a multi-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Raptors have officially signed forward Otto Porter Jr. to a multi-year contract.

The deal was first reported last week.

The six-foot-eight Porter was a key piece of the Golden State Warriors’ championship squad this past season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 19.5 minutes in 19 playoff games.

“As an organization that’s working toward our next title, we believe that Otto — who understands what it takes to be an NBA Champion — is a great addition to the Raptors. He has proven himself at the highest levels in our game,” Toronto general manager Bobby Webster said. “He’s a versatile defender and high-level shooter who fits well with our team both on and off the court.”

A native of St. Louis, Porter has played nine seasons in the NBA after being selected third overall by Washington in the 2013 draft.

He has averaged 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2022.