Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Barrie, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Barrie, Ont., police say.

Barrie police said on Tuesday night just before 10 p.m., officers received a report that a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was believed to be enroute to the city from Timmins.

Officers said he was driving a mid-size black vehicle and police were provided a licence plate number.

“Additional information suggested he was in the company of a female and her 17-month-old child,” police said in a news release. “Both of whom had been reported missing earlier in the evening to the Timmins Police Service.”

Police said just over a half hour later, an officer who was responding to an unrelated call saw the vehicle as it turned onto Bell Farm Road.

Story continues below advertisement

“A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, a 22-year-old male of no fixed address, was arrested for parole related violations in regard to the outstanding Canada Wide warrant,” police said.

According to police, officers determined the vehicle was allegedly stolen.

Police said the officer also allegedly located a “quantity of suspected drugs and an edged weapon when the driver was arrested.”

Officers said the man, a 20-year-old female passenger and the child were taken to police headquarters.

Police said as a result, the man was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to order, possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl.

Read more: Woman charged after 2 police officers allegedly assaulted during arrest in Orillia

Police said he was held for a bail hearing in Barrie.

According to police, the woman was also charged with possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000, and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

“Arrangements were also made for the safe care of child while the female was in custody and being investigated,” officers said.

Advertisement