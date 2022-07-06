Greg Fertuck trial on wife’s killing delayed until 2023

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of a man accused of first-degree murder of his estranged wife is expected to continue into the new year.

An admissibility decision was scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023, on Wednesday morning.

The date pushback in the proceedings is due to a delay in transcripts.

Greg Fertuck was charged in June 2019 with the killing of Sheree Fertuck in 2015.

Sheree was last seen leaving her family’s farm in December 2015 to haul gravel in the Kenaston, Sask., area., about 85 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

Her body has never been found.

Greg Fertuck, who was wearing an orange sweatshirt and black pants, stood up several times in court on Wednesday to address the judge.

He expressed concern about undercover police officer testimonies.

Fertuck also stated his lawyers were giving him “the runaround” when he asked them to submit certain applications, including a bail application.

Fertuck said he has been in jail for 37 months “for nothing.”

Justice Richard Danyliuk said he would not interfere with lawyer and client discussions and told Fertuck his counsel was “skilled.”

In April, the crown presented a rifle as evidence that was found in rural Saskatchewan.

A court heard in January that Fertuck told officers he dumped a rifle in the Biggar, Sask., area after shooting Sheree.

Fertuck said on Wednesday his lawyer didn’t ask a gun expert certain questions he wanted him to during testimony in April.

“I do know a lot about guns and ammunition,” Fertuck said.

Danyiluk told Fertuck, “you’re not helping yourself here,” as he continued to stand and speak in court.

Danyliuk said he would not consider Fertuck’s statements made on Wednesday as an evidentiary record.

— with files from Global’s Kayla Guerrette and Ryan Kessler