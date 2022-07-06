Canadian musician’s viral TikTok video expresses displeasure with Air Canada flight debacle

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a catchy and original song, but there’s definitely a story behind it.

Caity Gyorgy said a few weeks ago, she was in New York for the weekend.

She was supposed to fly back home to Montreal on an Air Canada flight on Sunday, June 19, but a few hours before the flight, she said, she got an email that it was cancelled because of air traffic control.

“I was sort of waiting in the hotel that we had just checked out of, in the lobby, trying to phone them,” said Gyorgy. “But I tried phoning them twice and it wouldn’t even go through — it just said our phone lines are just so busy that we can’t take your call right now.”

George says a few hours later, she received an email that her flight was rescheduled to the next morning.

“I’m out of my hotel, what am I supposed to do?” she said.

I don’t have a hotel, I don’t have food or anything like that. I was sort of at a loss.”

The musician said she tried calling Air Canada again to inquire about food and hotel vouchers.

After nearly three hours on the line, she said, she got in touch with an employee who told her to file a claim.

Air passenger rights advocate, Dr. Gabor Lukacs, says Gyorgy is owed compensation.

“She’s owed $1,000 under the air passenger protection regulations, because the delay was over nine hours,” he said.

So while George waited for her flight, she made a TikTok.

With over 800,000 views and counting, she said, she made the video to de-stress.

Global News reached out to Air Canada about the incident but did not receive comment by press time.

Meanwhile, George says she’s filed a claim, as suggested by the airline employee, and is waiting to hear back.

