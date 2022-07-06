115 cows die in large fire on Quebec dairy farm

Send this page to someone via email

115 cows are dead after a fire on a dairy farm in Quebec’s Montérégie region overnight Tuesday.

Authorities say out of the 125 cows on the farm, only ten could be saved from the flames by firefighters.

The farm is in the municipality of Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu and firefighters from surrounding municipalities were called to help put out the blaze.

Officials say the cause is still unknown and the damage is extensive. The main stable was completely destroyed.

Farming machinery was also lost in the incident.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was on site and route 137 was closed off to drivers for several hours.