Headline link
Fire

115 cows die in large fire on Quebec dairy farm

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 4:21 pm
115 cows are dead after a fire on a dairy farm in Quebec’s Montérégie region overnight Tuesday.

Authorities say out of the 125 cows on the farm, only ten could be saved from the flames by firefighters.

The farm is in the municipality of Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu and firefighters from surrounding municipalities were called to help put out the blaze.

READ MORE: Woman lit on fire aboard Toronto transit bus dies of injuries: police

Officials say the cause is still unknown and the damage is extensive. The main stable was completely destroyed.

Farming machinery was also lost in the incident.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was on site and route 137 was closed off to drivers for several hours.

