La Ronge RCMP arrest wanted man in relation to police shooting

Wanted male, 36-year-old Allan Sanderson has been arrested in relation to a serious incident from June 19, 2022.

Sanderson was originally charged with obstruction and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle after RCMP issued a public safety alert due to two men in the area of La Ronge with handguns. The alert stated shots had been fired at police.

Police have been searching for him ever since the arrest warrant was issued on June 20, 2022.

Officers received information about the location of Sanderson before approaching the suspected vehicle at a business on Highway 2 in La Ronge.

Sanderson was found hiding under a blanket in the back seat of the vehicle. He was arrested at approximately 12:45 p.m. and an illegally-modified loaded firearm was found during a search of the vehicle.

“La Ronge RCMP is very grateful for all the assistance from the community we’ve received – from following police direction during the incident on June 19 to passing along information that has helped progress the investigation,” said La Ronge RCMP Sgt. Brent Nicol.

“Our community is safer when we have this productive, collaborative relationship between residents and police.”

Sanderson is expected to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on July 7, 2022. An investigation has begun into the firearm seized from the vehicle he was in.

Terrance Daigneault and Nikeyta Bradfield were also arrested in relation to this incident on June 22, 2022.

Daigneault is expected to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on July 7, 2022 for 11 charges which include two counts of attempted murder.

Bradfield is also expected to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Aug. 8, 2022 on two counts of accessory after the fact to attempted murder with a firearm.

La Ronge RCMP continue to look for 22-year-old Celine Charles.

Charles was charged with one count of obstruction in relation to the same incident that happened on June 19, 2022.

Celine is described as five-feet-four-inches tall and 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her left hand, a heart and flame tattoo on her left arm and “Charles” tattooed on her chest.

If you see Celine or have information about where she is, report it to your local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.