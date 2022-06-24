La Ronge RCMP continue search for suspects related to dangerous incident

Send this page to someone via email

Investigation into the dangerous incident that happened in la Ronge last Sunday continues as RCMP are still looking for two outstanding suspects.

RCMP said Celine Charles and Allan Sanderson are still at large with warrants in relation to a dangerous person with firearm investigation.

Charles is described as being five-feet-four-inches tall and 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her left hand, a heart and flame tattoo on her left arm and “Charles” tattooed on her chest. A photograph of her is attached.

Sanderson can be described as being approximately five-feet-four-inches tall and 134 pounds with a slender build, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, and a black t-shirt with a white logo on the back.

Police do not know if the two are currently together or if they have access to a vehicle. Both should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

They may be in the communities of La Ronge, Prince Albert or Saskatoon, but this is not confirmed. They are considered dangerous and the public should not approach them.

RCMP said around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, two officers were conducting patrols when a black car drove past them at a “high rate of speed” on Far Reserve Road.

The release said officers used emergency equipment to stop the vehicle but it continued driving and turned into a driveway at a home in the 100 block of Far Reserve Road.

RCMP said the man driving the vehicle fled the area and an officer followed, both on foot.

RCMP say the second officer was outside of the police truck when police say a second man got out of the car with a gun and discharged it in the direction of the police vehicle and officer.

The officer also discharged their firearm.

The two responding officers moved to safety and more La Ronge RCMP officers arrived.

According to RCMP, a gathering was happening at the home where the black car parked and multiple people left the home and were arrested.

Included in the arrests were a man and a woman that RCMP say investigation has determined were also in the black car and went inside the home when firearms were discharged.

Due to the serious nature of the incident, an emergency alert was issued to the public notifying it of a dangerous person with firearms in the La Ronge area at 12:29 p.m.

The RCMP critical incident response team also responded to help officers.

As a result, around 4:30 p.m., two more men and one woman left the home and were arrested.

The emergency alert was cancelled at 5:35 p.m. on Sunday.

No officers were injured during this incident and no other injuries have been reported to police.

In total, 17 people were arrested in relation to this incident and after continued investigation, 15 of those people have been released without charges and determined not to be involved.

If you see Celine or Allan, do not approach them and contact police immediately by calling 911 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

There will continue to be an increased police presence in the La Ronge area through this weekend in relation to this ongoing investigation.

— with files from Kelly Skjerven.