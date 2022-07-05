Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Camp Courage introduces Calgary teens to ‘most important job in the entire world’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 8:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Camp Courage introduces Calgary teens to ‘most important job in the entire world’' Camp Courage introduces Calgary teens to ‘most important job in the entire world’
WATCH: The summer’s off to a new kind of start for some young Calgarians. As Gil Tucker shows us, they’re excited to be part of the city’s first camp to give teenage girls a taste of what it takes to be a first responder.

The summer’s off to a new kind of start for some young Calgarians.

They’re excited to be part of the city’s first camp to give teenage girls a taste of what it takes to be a first responder.

A Camp Courage program featured training sessions at the Calgary Police Service headquarters on Tuesday.

Among the activities offered was hands-on instruction on how to use handcuffs to secure a suspect.

Read more: Competitive enrolment for Calgary Police Cadet Corps

“You see it on TV and you think, ‘Oh yeah, I could do that,'” 18-year-old camper Elizabeth Lauber said. “And then you do it and it’s like, ‘Oh, I forgot three things that I have to do.'”

Story continues below advertisement

Along with training with CPS officers, the girls are also learning from firefighters and paramedics.

Trending Stories

“I think it’s the most important job in the entire world,” 17-year-old camper Katelyn Arthurs said. “You’re protecting everyone and making people feel safe.”

The camp was offered free of charge to the 24 girls attending Camp Courage.

Read more: YouthLink Police School to stay in Calgary after successful pilot for at-risk kids

“It’s a great opportunity, especially because it is being run mostly by women, who can be great role models for us,” Lauber said.

The instructors said it offers girls new perspectives on careers that have been dominated by men.

“Some of them haven’t seen their aunts, their sisters, their mothers in these professions,” said Camp Courage organizer Const. Kelly Lower. “And this is going to give them a great opportunity to say, ‘Hey, you know what? Women can do this job as well.'”

Camp participants said the training sessions will help them decide whether to pursue careers as first responders.

“It really empowers us. We can do it just as well as men do it,” 17-year-old camper Danielle Linkletter said. “We can fight just as hard if we need to.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagJobs tagCalgary fire department tagCPS tagCareers tagFirst Responders tagCalgary EMS tagPolice Training tagCamp Courage tagYouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers