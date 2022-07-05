Menu

Crime

Prince Albert man charged with sexual exploitation, RCMP says there may be more victims

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 5:38 pm
On June 4, 2022, Prince Albert RCMP received a report of child luring. Investigation determined a female teen youth victim and an adult male were conversing via social media accounts and conversations were sexual in nature. View image in full screen
On June 4, 2022, Prince Albert RCMP received a report of child luring. Investigation determined a female teen youth victim and an adult male were conversing via social media accounts and conversations were sexual in nature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prince Albert RCMP says there may be more unidentified victims in a sexual exploitation case after conducting an investigation.

Read more: 21-year-old killed in collision near Martensville, Sask.

On June 4, RCMP received a report of child luring and an investigation determined a female youth and an adult male were in talks through social media, with the conversations being sexual in nature.

Brady Robin, a 21-year-old from Prince Albert has been charged with:

  • 2 counts, invitation to sexual touching
  • 1 count, sexual exploitation of a young person
  • 1 count, make sexually explicit material available
  • 1 count, agreement or arrangement – sexual offence against child
  • 1 count, possession child pornography
  • 3 counts, failure to comply with orders
Trending Stories

Read more: Regina boy’s condition is improving after being hit by impaired driver, family says

Story continues below advertisement

Robin appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 4, 2022. His next appearance is on July 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with additional information, or if you are a victim, to report it to Prince Albert Detachment at 306-765-5500, call 310-RCMP or call 911 in an emergency.

