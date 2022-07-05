Prince Albert man charged with sexual exploitation, RCMP says there may be more victims

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert RCMP says there may be more unidentified victims in a sexual exploitation case after conducting an investigation.

On June 4, RCMP received a report of child luring and an investigation determined a female youth and an adult male were in talks through social media, with the conversations being sexual in nature.

Brady Robin, a 21-year-old from Prince Albert has been charged with:

2 counts, invitation to sexual touching

1 count, sexual exploitation of a young person

1 count, make sexually explicit material available

1 count, agreement or arrangement – sexual offence against child

1 count, possession child pornography

3 counts, failure to comply with orders

Story continues below advertisement

Robin appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 4, 2022. His next appearance is on July 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with additional information, or if you are a victim, to report it to Prince Albert Detachment at 306-765-5500, call 310-RCMP or call 911 in an emergency.

0:19 Hunt for robbery suspect ends inside a Canadian Tire near East Haughton Road Hunt for robbery suspect ends inside a Canadian Tire near East Haughton Road