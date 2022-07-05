Prince Albert man charged with sexual exploitation, RCMP says there may be more victims

Prince Albert RCMP says there may be more unidentified victims in a sexual exploitation case after conducting an investigation.
On June 4, RCMP received a report of child luring and an investigation determined a female youth and an adult male were in talks through social media, with the conversations being sexual in nature.
Brady Robin, a 21-year-old from Prince Albert has been charged with:
- 2 counts, invitation to sexual touching
- 1 count, sexual exploitation of a young person
- 1 count, make sexually explicit material available
- 1 count, agreement or arrangement – sexual offence against child
- 1 count, possession child pornography
- 3 counts, failure to comply with orders
Robin appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 4, 2022. His next appearance is on July 11 at 10:00 a.m.
Investigators are encouraging anyone with additional information, or if you are a victim, to report it to Prince Albert Detachment at 306-765-5500, call 310-RCMP or call 911 in an emergency.
