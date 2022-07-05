SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

Motorcyclist seriously injured in southwest Edmonton collision

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 4:58 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
File: A photo of a Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a collision in southwest Edmonton.

The intersection at 111 Street and 23 Avenue was shut down in all directions due to a serious collision between a vehicle and motorcycle, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release at 2:30 p.m.

Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020

Police said the person riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Officers expect significant traffic delays in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

No further information was released by police. It’s not known if the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

