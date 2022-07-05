Motorcyclist seriously injured in southwest Edmonton collision

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a collision in southwest Edmonton.

The intersection at 111 Street and 23 Avenue was shut down in all directions due to a serious collision between a vehicle and motorcycle, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release at 2:30 p.m.

Police said the person riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers expect significant traffic delays in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

No further information was released by police. It’s not known if the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

