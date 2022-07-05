Menu

Crime

Carberry RCMP investigate fatal crash involving semi-truck that killed 2

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 4:51 pm
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on.
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. RCMP

Carberry RCMP are investigating a fatal car crash into a semi-truck that claimed the lives of two Glenboro-South Cypress residents.

RCMP say officers responded to a call at 7:50 p.m. on July 4.

The victims — a 91-year-old male, and the passenger, an 86-year-old female — were driving south on Highway 5.

Read more: Armed assault in Grand Marais leads to police chase through Winnipeg, RCMP say

Officers say the pair came into an intersection and crashed into the semi-truck and trailer.

Both were pronounced dead on scene while the driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.

Carberry RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are continuing to investigate.

