Carberry RCMP investigate fatal crash involving semi-truck that killed 2

Carberry RCMP are investigating a fatal car crash into a semi-truck that claimed the lives of two Glenboro-South Cypress residents.
RCMP say officers responded to a call at 7:50 p.m. on July 4.
The victims — a 91-year-old male, and the passenger, an 86-year-old female — were driving south on Highway 5.
Officers say the pair came into an intersection and crashed into the semi-truck and trailer.
Both were pronounced dead on scene while the driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.
Carberry RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are continuing to investigate.
