Armed assault in Grand Marais leads to police chase through Winnipeg, RCMP say

A 24-year-old man from the RM of Portage la Prairie is in custody and facing more than a dozen charges after an incident that began in Grand Marais on Canada Day and ended in Winnipeg.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to an assault at a Parkview Avenue business in Grand Marais around 11:20 p.m. Friday, where a group of people had allegedly assaulted an employee and threatened him with a firearm.

Police said the suspects sped away from the business before crashing into a ditch. A bystander who approached the scene was also assaulted and threatened before another vehicle showed up to pick up the suspects and head toward Winnipeg.

After blowing through an attempted RCMP traffic stop on Highway 59, the vehicle was tracked into the Maples area of Winnipeg by police, with the help of the Air-1 helicopter.

Seven suspects were arrested without further incident.

The RM of Portage la Prairie man is facing a laundry list of charges, including aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of uttering threats, and fleeing from police.

Two Winnipeg men in their early 20s are also facing assault charges, while a 20-year-old woman from the RM of Hanover has been charged with driving carelessly and permitting an unauthorized person to drive.

The employee of the Grand Marais business, 51, is in hospital with serious injuries, while the 46-year-old bystander only had minor injuries as a result of his involvement in the incident.

RCMP continue to investigate.