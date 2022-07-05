Menu

Headline link
Health

MLHU to open new COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Westmount Mall

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 5, 2022 1:54 pm
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is adding a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a third mall in London, Ont.

The MLHU says after successful clinics at CF Masonville Place and White Oaks Mall, a new clinic will open at Westmount Shopping Centre starting Thursday, July 7.

“With the arrival of summer and warmer weather, many people are spending more time outdoors and they may not be thinking of COVID-19 right now,” said Dr. Alex Summers, medical officer of health at the MLHU. “Our (new) clinic will allow people who have not received all the doses they are eligible for to get vaccinated.”

Read more: Monkeypox detected in London-Middlesex area, but expert distinguishes it from COVID

The vaccination clinic will operate out of a space beside the Bulk Barrell and will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the month of July.

Clients will be seen on a walk-in basis.

People can receive any dose that they’re currently eligible for.

