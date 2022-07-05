Menu

Canada

Government of Canada invests $11 million to support Stratford Festival

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 5, 2022 11:31 am
Audience members make their way home after the Stratford Festival's opening night of their theatre season in Stratford, Ont., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Audience members make their way home after the Stratford Festival's opening night of their theatre season in Stratford, Ont., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The government of Canada has pledged over $11 million to support the Stratford Festival and several tourism and community infrastructure projects in the Stratford, Ont., area.

The Stratford Shakespearean Festival of Canada, also known as the Stratford Festival, is an annual, multi-stage festival that runs from April to November, showcasing classical and contemporary plays with an emphasis on Shakespeare.

Due to COVID-19, its 2020 season was cancelled and its 2021 season was shortened.

Read more: Stratford Festival honoured as national historic event

In a statement, the government of Canada announced $11.3 million in funding to support the recovery and future growth of the Stratford Festival as well as seven tourism and community infrastructure projects in the region.

As a result, the statement says the festival will operate at four indoor venues, extend its season and produce a total of 10 plays, five of which are funded.

“The Stratford Festival is grateful for this much-needed financial support,” said Carol Stephenson, the past chair of the Stratford Festival board of directors. “This funding enabled a limited outdoor season in 2021, which brought 34,000 people to Stratford. This year it allows us to double the number of performances that will bring close to 320,000 people to Stratford.”

Read more: Stratford Festival remembers iconic actor Christopher Plummer as ‘quintessential artist’

One of the tourism and community infrastructure projects receiving funding is The Little Prince Cinema to establish a new microcinema facility, which will include two screening rooms.

“This funding (couldn’t have) come at a better time,” said Leigh Cooney, the founder of The Little Prince Cinema. “This financial support (means) we can look forward to not just surviving, but expanding our little project.”

According to the release, the Stratford Festival was founded in 1953 and generates over $140 million in economic activity each year for Stratford and surrounding areas.

