4-year-old sent to hospital after hit by truck in central Hamilton

A four-year-old boy was sent to hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck in central Hamilton late Monday afternoon.

Investigators say speed and impairment have been ruled out as factors in the collision, which happened just after 5:30 p.m.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he darted off a nearby sidewalk into traffic and was struck by a northbound vehicle turning right at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Clinton Street.

Anyone with information that may help with the ongoing investigation can reach out to Hamilton police.

