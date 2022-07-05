Menu

Traffic

4-year-old sent to hospital after hit by truck in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 8:55 am
Hamilton Police investigate city's latest homicide View image in full screen
Police are investigating a late afternoon incident in central Hamilton after a young boy was struck by a vehicle on July 5. Don Mitchell, Global News

A four-year-old boy was sent to hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck in central Hamilton late Monday afternoon.

Investigators say speed and impairment have been ruled out as factors in the collision, which happened just after 5:30 p.m.

Read more: 1 person dead after collision in Milton, Ont., police say

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he darted off a nearby sidewalk into traffic and was struck by a northbound vehicle turning right at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Clinton Street.

Anyone with information that may help with the ongoing investigation can reach out to Hamilton police.

