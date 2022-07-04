1 person dead after collision in Milton, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a collision in Milton, police said.

Halton Regional Police said the collision occurred at 11:26 a.m. on Monday, in the Martin Street and Market Drive area.

Police said a white Ford Focus was driving northbound on Market Drive when it crossed over the centre median and hit a southbound Hyundai Elantra.

According to police, the driver of the Ford Focus was taken to Milton District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the force’s collision reconstruction unit at 905-825-4747 extension 5065.

