Okanagan woman stranded at Toronto airport for 5 days, loses $10K

Send this page to someone via email

Carla Leinweber calls it “the most humiliating, degrading and nightmarish airport, airline treatment” she’s had in her life.

On Tuesday, June 14, Leinweber boarded her Air Canada flight from Kelowna, B.C., to Montreal. Originally she was supposed to go from Montreal to Deer Lake, N.L. However, the airline recommended she fly to Toronto Pearson International Airport as she had a higher chance of making her connecting flight to Deer Lake.

Her flight to Deer Lake was cancelled the night of June 14 and the two following days. She spent the next few days stranded with other passengers at Pearson airport while dealing with customer service.

“I was basically in lockdown, hostage position with Air Canada. You’re basically living at the airport,” said Leinweber.

“After the third night, one woman said maybe we need to call RCMP and say we’re stranded.”

Story continues below advertisement

Leinweber spent the four days searching for her luggage, trying to book her next flight and sleeping on the airport floor. On Friday morning, she decided to book a flight home through WestJet instead of waiting for a flight to Newfoundland for her vacation. Then the long, frustrating days took a toll on her.

“As I’m waiting in check-in at WestJet counter in Toronto airport, I actually collapsed. I had my cart and my luggage, backpack, cane and purse go flying,” Leinweber said.

She said other passengers and WestJet staff helped picked her up and put her into a wheelchair. In the following days, her leg was covered in bruises.

Read more: Air Canada reducing flights out of Kelowna International Airport

In order to curb the amount of delayed and cancelled flights, Air Canada has adjusted its schedule. They have reduced an average of 154 flights per day in July and August. Most of the flights affected are to and from the Toronto and Montreal airports, including a direct flight from Kelowna to Montreal.

In a statement, Air Canada says its operations have been impacted by resource issues.

Story continues below advertisement

“The operating environment globally has changed from prior to the pandemic, notably the well-documented issues such as security and customs lines, aircraft being held at gates unable to unload passengers at airports, airport baggage systems issues and limitations on the number of flights imposed by air traffic control in both Canada and the U.S. that force airlines to make last-minute cancellations,” the statement read.

The airline says they are working with travellers to offer refunds.

“Customers are notified automatically when flights are cancelled. Where possible, they are rebooked immediately, while for others Air Canada will continue searching for alternatives and advise if options become available. Customers can also request a refund to original form of payment at any time and where compensation is due Air Canada will abide by its APPR obligations.”

Not only was the trip emotionally and physically draining, but Leinweber said she also lost over $10,000 in return flights, accommodations and the cancellation of her vacation. She says she was lucky her trip was only a vacation, as those around her had more concerning reasons to be visiting.

“One person was going home because it was her brother’s funeral. A mother and daughter, she hadn’t seen her elderly parents (since) before COVID-19 and one of them had health issues. They ended up not visiting their family,” Leinweber said.

Story continues below advertisement

Even as an avid traveller, Leinweber doesn’t recommend anyone go on a flight in the near future.

“Don’t fly. Just don’t fly. The most horrendous experience I have ever, ever gone through in an airport or with an airline.”

Leineweber has been in touch with a lawyer and is looking for full monetary reimbursement.