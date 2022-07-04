Okanagan art exhibits challenge viewers to reinterpret definition of trash

Send this page to someone via email

The Art for Change summer art exhibit in Kelowna is made entirely from found materials and trash.

There are five separate exhibits in the city – four are in the Rotary Centre for the Arts and one is at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

“The point that I am trying to make with all this is that trash is a commodity. We have to get rid of our ideas of throwing away things and (instead find) ways to use it,” said Hanna Karin, Art for Change creative director.

The Beauty In The Beast exhibit has taken over the Alex Fong Galleria at the R.C.A. featuring the work of Kelowna’s Daren Williams and Summerland’s Becky Ten Veen, as well as Marion Tetler from Ontario, Lesley Leong from Yukon and Zala Virendrasinh from India.

“Beauty In The Beast demonstrates the aesthetic appeal of metal, paper, computer parts and plastic,” states a press release from Art for Change.

Think Big is an outdoor exhibit at the R.C.A. “featuring community artists and organizations that use mural art to rejuvenate neighbourhoods and promote unity,” the release says.

The exhibit Language of Art at the R.C.A. shows people how art can be another form of communication in addition to therapy and more.

“The Language of Art is about the power of art in bridging language barriers, evoking emotion and engaging social change,” according to the release.

The Beauty What exhibit features the costumes from “Beauty WAD and second-hand/recycled clothing ensembles demonstrating how to look good without further harming the planet,” the release says.

At the Okanagan Heritage Museum is the Jenga Jenga exhibit that “promotes the viability of post-consumer waste as building blocks for construction and product development.”

Three events will complement the art exhibits.

The Beauty Wearable Art and Design Competition takes place in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the R.C.A. where designers showcase the costumes they created from discarded materials July 22.

A two-day film festival at the Mary Irwin Theatre called the Beast International Film Festival showcases documentaries, short films and live presentations on the fashion industry, activism and environmental solutions July 23 and July 24.

There will also be a Zydeco concert July 23. A press release describes Zydeco as “a jammy bluesy music that mixes Cajun Acadian with Black rhythm and blues.” The show Teenaree Gowdy and Nuvo Zydeco takes place July 23.

For more information visit www.atutu.ca

