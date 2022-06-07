Menu

Canada

Kelowna to create pedestrian mall on main street with new opportunities

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 2:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna’s mayor likes idea of making a stretch of Bernard Avenue pedestrian-only for longer than just July and August' Kelowna’s mayor likes idea of making a stretch of Bernard Avenue pedestrian-only for longer than just July and August
It was the city's response to help downtown Kelowna businesses survive the pandemic — making a stretch of Bernard Avenue pedestrian-only. It allowed struggling restaurants to expand their seating capacity outside. But it looks like the closure of several blocks of Bernard to vehicles during the summertime is here to stay – Apr 27, 2022

Meet Me on Bernard will return to downtown Kelowna this summer and it’s expanding its reach.

The program that runs from July 1 to Sept. 5, creating a pedestrian mall through several blocks of  Bernard Avenue that features outdoor dining, plenty of local retail, live music, public art and more, is looking for a way to engage small businesses, artists and even non-profit organizations so they can take their passion programs to the street.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. street closure ‘Meet Me on Bernard’ ends for another year

“Meet Me on Bernard reimagines Kelowna’s main street as a vibrant platform for community connection,” Chris Babcock, event development supervisor for the City of Kelowna, said in a press release.

Trending Stories

“By giving local organizations, business owners and individuals a chance to share their work directly with residents and visitors, the pop-up program enlivens the street while building community and supporting the resiliency of downtown businesses.”

Story continues below advertisement

Applications can be submitted for pop-ups with positive, family-oriented activities.

Ideas include staging a fashion show to show off merchandise, running a fitness class or demonstrating a unique skill.

Read more: West Kelowna, B.C. Music in the Park ends ninth season

Successful applicants will get access to a 10-foot-by-20-foot stretch of road to host an event of their choice. Pop-ups will be located along the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue.

Pop-ups can be scheduled Monday through Friday, from noon to 4 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. or noon to 8 p.m. For more information on the pop-up program and how to apply, visit meetmeonbernard.com/get-involved.

 

 

