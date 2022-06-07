Kelowna to create pedestrian mall on main street with new opportunities

Send this page to someone via email

Meet Me on Bernard will return to downtown Kelowna this summer and it’s expanding its reach.

The program that runs from July 1 to Sept. 5, creating a pedestrian mall through several blocks of Bernard Avenue that features outdoor dining, plenty of local retail, live music, public art and more, is looking for a way to engage small businesses, artists and even non-profit organizations so they can take their passion programs to the street.

“Meet Me on Bernard reimagines Kelowna’s main street as a vibrant platform for community connection,” Chris Babcock, event development supervisor for the City of Kelowna, said in a press release.

“By giving local organizations, business owners and individuals a chance to share their work directly with residents and visitors, the pop-up program enlivens the street while building community and supporting the resiliency of downtown businesses.”

Story continues below advertisement

Applications can be submitted for pop-ups with positive, family-oriented activities.

Ideas include staging a fashion show to show off merchandise, running a fitness class or demonstrating a unique skill.

Successful applicants will get access to a 10-foot-by-20-foot stretch of road to host an event of their choice. Pop-ups will be located along the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue.

Pop-ups can be scheduled Monday through Friday, from noon to 4 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. or noon to 8 p.m. For more information on the pop-up program and how to apply, visit meetmeonbernard.com/get-involved.