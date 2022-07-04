Menu

Education

Education ministers to meet in Regina for a symposium on Indigenizing education

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 6:06 pm
Canadian education ministers and Indigenous education leaders will gather over a course of two days at Regina's First Nations University of Canada for an education symposium. View image in full screen
Canadian education ministers and Indigenous education leaders will gather over a course of two days at Regina's First Nations University of Canada for an education symposium. File / Global News

Education ministers across the country will meet in Regina at the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) for the 110th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC) where discussions of advancing and Indigenizing education will occur.

According to a provincial government release, there will be provincial and territorial ministers who are responsible for education will meet starting on July 5 and 6.

“I am thrilled to welcome my colleagues and Indigenous representatives from across the country to Saskatchewan to share insights and to showcase the exceptional work going on in our province,” CMEC Chair and Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a media release.

“The Symposium on Indigenizing Education will also be a great opportunity to learn from Indigenous representatives and build upon CMEC’s Indigenous Education Plan to support the education of Indigenous children and youth.”

The symposium will give educators and administrators an opportunity to learn from leaders of Indigenous post-secondary institutions, with a focus on decolonizing education. Participants will learn holistic approaches to education and Indigenous student experience from a panel of experts, Elders, scholars and Indigenous students.

Global Regina will continue to follow this story and provide updates when they become available.

Click to play video: 'Reconciliation Curriculum' Reconciliation Curriculum
Reconciliation Curriculum – Apr 19, 2022
