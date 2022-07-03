Menu

Canada

N.B. cabinet minister blasts Air Canada for cancellation, calls airline ‘incompetent’

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick air travellers facing delays and cancellations' New Brunswick air travellers facing delays and cancellations
Travellers are increasingly finding their flights delayed or even cancelled in New Brunswick. One expert says the trend is due to backlogs at regional hubs. As Silas Brown reports, that’s hitting the province harder than most – Jun 16, 2022

New Brunswick’s education minister is lashing out at Air Canada, saying the airline is incompetent because it decided on the weekend to cancel a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.

Dominic Cardy posted a series of tweets Saturday, saying the cancellation — announced earlier that day — means New Brunswick will not have representation at this year’s meeting of the Council of Ministers of Education.

Read more: Air Canada to reduce July, August flights in response to travel congestions

Cardy followed up by calling for deregulation of Canada’s airline industry.

His comments sparked an online debate, with some people asking the minister why his delegation had to attend in-person rather than taking part in a Zoom call, which would save taxpayers money.

In response, Cardy said he doesn’t run the council, and he doubled down by suggesting that “incompetent and coddled airlines” that take money for services they know they can’t deliver could be committing fraud.

Trending Stories

Air Canada could not be immediately reached for comment.

One online commenter suggested Cardy should try booking a flight on another airline.

“Checking for other tickets on other airlines had crossed my mind, but thanks for the pro tip,” the minister tweeted.

The comment elicited this response: “Your sass is top notch!”

Click to play video: 'Air Canada cutting back flights as country’s travel chaos continues' Air Canada cutting back flights as country’s travel chaos continues
Air Canada cutting back flights as country’s travel chaos continues

Air Canada announced last week it would cut more than 15 per cent of its schedule in July and August _ more than 9,500 flights _ due to an air transport system bogged down by surging demand.

Also last week, Calgary-based WestJet Airlines confirmed it is flying 32 per cent fewer flights in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport in July than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, the airline industry’s logistical problems have led to the long lineups, snarled connections and cancelled flights at many Canadian airports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2022.

