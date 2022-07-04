Saskatoon construction season sees two major roadways close

Send this page to someone via email

Attridge Drive at the overpass at Circle Drive and the northbound lanes of Idylwyld Drive from 51st Street to Marquis Drive will undergo construction starting tomorrow.

The overpass will see repaving and preventative maintenance which the City of Saskatoon said will take about six weeks, and will be limited to one lane each direction.

Lane closures on Circle Drive North can also be expected during the evening as part of the last phase of construction.

Idylwyld Drive will see repaving with one lane open at all times, with it expected to wrap up in two weeks.

The City added that Saskatoon Transit might be affected by these construction projects.

