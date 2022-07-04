Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Saskatoon construction season sees two major roadways close

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 6:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg businesses persevering through construction season' Winnipeg businesses persevering through construction season
WATCH: Slice's Pizza co-owner Joel Kurkjian shares more on her positive outlook to construction happening on Stafford Street outside the Winnipeg business.

Attridge Drive at the overpass at Circle Drive and the northbound lanes of Idylwyld Drive from 51st Street to Marquis Drive will undergo construction starting tomorrow.

The overpass will see repaving and preventative maintenance which the City of Saskatoon said will take about six weeks, and will be limited to one lane each direction.

Read more: Highway construction continues in Saskatchewan as the long weekend arrives

Lane closures on Circle Drive North can also be expected during the evening as part of the last phase of construction.

Trending Stories

Idylwyld Drive will see repaving with one lane open at all times, with it expected to wrap up in two weeks.

The City added that Saskatoon Transit might be affected by these construction projects.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg businesses persevering through construction season' Winnipeg businesses persevering through construction season
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagTraffic tagConstruction tagDelays tagIdylwyld Drive tagAttridge Drive tagrepaving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers